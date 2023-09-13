SDF Arrests More Than 300 Opponents from the Deir-ez-Zor Tribes, Humanitarian Situation Catastrophic

Sources have revealed that SDF's arrests are not limited to tribal fighters, according to al-Watan.

On Tuesday, SDF militants continued their operations, conducting raids and house searches in pursuit of individuals they considered to be wanted anti-militants. This persisted despite the recent cancellation of the Civil Council in Deir ez-Zor, which is associated with the Kurdish separatist Autonomous Administration. The military arm of this administration is the SDF. Just two days ago, they had imposed a complete ban on the countryside of Deir ez-Zor, an area that has experienced confrontations with militias since the second of this month. However, they have now imposed a partial ban in its place.

Sources from the tribal communities in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor have confirmed that the SDF currently holds more than 300 opponents from Arab tribes in their prisons. These individuals were apprehended during a series of raids conducted over the past week in the villages and towns that had risen against the SDF to the east of the Euphrates River, spanning from the north to the southeast, reaching the town of al-Baghouz near the city of al-Bukamal on the border with Iraq.

The sources have revealed that SDF’s arrests are not limited to tribal fighters who had engaged in confrontations with militia forces for nearly two weeks. Before the U.S. military, which maintains two of its largest bases in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor, intervened to mediate a “truce” between Arab tribal leaders and militia leaders, they extended their arrests to activists who had actively participated in the popular movement against the SDF. Over 30 activists were arrested, and their mobile phones were confiscated and examined, revealing photos and videos of the clashes that had occurred in the Deir ez-Zor countryside.

The sources have further stated that the raids are still ongoing, and their frequency has increased recently. Detainees have been coerced into making confessions regarding their involvement in the confrontations and their roles in fueling the conflict. It’s worth noting that all the villages and towns that opposed the militias have been repeatedly combed in search of wanted individuals.

On a humanitarian note, local sources from the areas east of the Euphrates have described the situation as dire. The conditions in all villages and towns across the region have worsened significantly in the past two weeks. The SDF has deprived these areas of flour, likely as a form of punishment, resulting in a scarcity of food in the markets. Additionally, there is a shortage of water, with some villages and towns facing complete water interruptions.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.