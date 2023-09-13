Syria Eager to Welcome Back Refugees, but Persistent U.S. and Turkish Occupation Impedes Progress: FM

Mekdad emphasized Syria's unwavering commitment to facilitating the return of refugees in a conversation with the Lebanese FM, according to Tishreen.

Syria extends a warm welcome to the return of its refugees, yet the hindrance to this process remains the repercussions of the Turkish and US occupation of certain parts of the country, emphasized Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faisal al-Mekdad.

Minister Mekdad conveyed this sentiment during a telephone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib, on Wednesday.

Mekdad emphasized Syria’s unwavering commitment to facilitating the return of refugees, but he noted that the mentioned occupations, the exploitation of Syrian territory’s resources, and the sanctions imposed on the country all pose significant obstacles to achieving this goal.

Lebanese counterpart Bou Habib indicated his forthcoming visit to Syria, leading a delegation to discuss refugee-related matters, demonstrating Lebanon’s strong desire for full cooperation and coordination with Syria.

