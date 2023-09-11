Arab Tribes Continue Operations, SDF Brings Military Reinforcements, Launches Campaign of Arrests

Clashes between tribal fighters and the SDF continue in the eastern countryside, according to Athr Press.

Arab tribes persist in carrying out attacks against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), with some Arab tribal leaders and influential figures posting audio recordings on social media platforms, urging the ongoing battle against the SDF to continue,

The attacks have been concentrated in several towns, including el-Geneina, Muhaimida, al-Hussan, and al-Jea’a, primarily executed by fighters from the Bakara tribe.

Eyewitnesses have confirmed that on Sunday, the SDF deployed military reinforcements, which included armoured vehicles, banners, and drones originating from the factory area. These reinforcements were dispatched in response to a series of search raids conducted by the SDF, resulting in confrontations and injuries, notably the injury of Mahmoud al-Olayan, a resident of Jea’a town. Subsequently, several civilians, including the prominent figure Ahmed Mansour al-Ramadan, were arrested on charges of participating in the conflict within their respective regions.

The Sons of the Jazira and Euphrates Movement announced the formation of multiple groups in the northern and eastern outskirts of Deir-ez-Zor. Their objective is to target the military bases and columns of the SDF. A video circulating on social media depicted the Lone Wolves Forces, an affiliate of tribal fighters, targeting SDF vehicles at night in one of the eastern countryside towns.

Meanwhile, clashes between tribal fighters and the SDF continue in the eastern countryside, accompanied by a campaign of arresting influential figures supporting the tribal movement. Notably, Nouri al-Turk and two of his sons were among those apprehended.

The tribal forces’ leadership issued a statement reaffirming their commitment to ongoing military and combat operations. This statement followed an audio release by Sheikh Ibrahim al-Hafel, the leader of the al-Akidat tribe, encouraging tribal fighters to persist in the battle. He also urged the inhabitants of Deir ez-Zor villages and towns to continue their peaceful demonstrations.

On September 7th, the commander-in-chief of the SDF, Mazloum Abdi, declared the de-escalation of tensions in Deir ez-Zor, emphasizing that the SDF would rectify its previous mistakes. However, Abdi’s statement does not align with the current reality, as tensions persist in the governorate, marked by successive attacks by Arab tribal forces against the SDF.