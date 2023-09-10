Syria Accuses U.S. of Continuing Resource Exploitation and Calls for Accountability

Syria has strongly condemned the ongoing violation of its sovereignty, according to pro-government al-Watan.

Syria has strongly condemned the ongoing violation of its sovereignty and the exploitation of its strategic resources by the United States, along with its support for terrorist organizations and militias. Syria has demanded that U.S. officials be held accountable for these actions and has urged the American administration to provide compensation for the plundered resources. Additionally, Syria has called for an end to the illegal presence of American forces on its territory and the return of occupied lands, oil, and gas fields to Syrian control.

In a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the President of the Security Council, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has called for an immediate halt to these aggressive practices, which violate international law and the UN Charter. These violations occur in the northeast and the Al-Tanf region in the southeast of Syria.

The Ministry has emphasized that the United States, along with its proxies in the form of terrorist organizations and militias, continues to infringe upon Syrian sovereignty and exploit the country’s valuable resources. These actions are designed to worsen the impact of illegal unilateral coercive measures, causing further suffering for the Syrian people and depriving them of their homeland’s capabilities.

