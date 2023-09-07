Abdi Accuses Regime of “Pitting Tribes”, Calls on Akidat for Dialogue

Abdi confirmed that direct communication had not taken place, according to al-Souria Net.

The commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, has accused the Assad regime of “inciting tribal tensions” in Deir-ez-Zor and has called upon Sheikh Ibrahim al-Havel of the Akidat tribe for a dialogue.

In an interview with Al-Mashhad TV on Wednesday, Abdi stated that the issue in Deir-ez-Zor does not lie with the Deir-ez-Zor Military Council but rather with certain entities associated with the Damascus government that have attempted to exacerbate the situation.

While acknowledging the existence of some service and security issues in Deir-ez-Zor, Abdi emphasized that they are not the primary concern. He asserted that the root cause of the unrest in Deir-ez-Zor is “external interventions,” as there have been indications of preparations by the Damascus government to incite the tribes against the SDF, including the dispatch of armed individuals to our territories.

Notably, the Assad regime has not released any official statement regarding the events in Deir-ez-Zor, a matter that the regime’s foreign minister, Mekdad, deemed “unnecessary.” In an interview with the Russian website Sputnik, Mekdad expressed the view that “what is transpiring in eastern Syria does not require official documentation, as Syrian citizens are engaged in a national struggle on behalf of all Syrians, fighting against the occupation and those loyal to it.”

Call for Dialogue

Regarding the dialogue with Hafel, Abdi confirmed that direct communication had not taken place; instead, they reached out to his office to extend an invitation for discussions.

“Our doors are wide open, and we have approached Ibrahim with the hope of initiating a conversation,” he stated.

Abdi mentioned an upcoming inclusive conference in Deir ez-Zor that will encompass all segments and constituents of the region, including its various tribes and intellectual figures.

Abdi emphasized that the people of Deir ez-Zor have “legitimate demands,” and there are plans for a restructuring process in which they will actively collaborate to find a solution.

He also highlighted the intentions of the US-led International Coalition to address the issue and engage in dialogue with the tribes to achieve a comprehensive resolution.

