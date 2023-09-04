U.S. Meetings with Syrian Opposition Members

A significant meeting between Ethan Goldrich and Syrian opposition leaders was held in Istanbul, according to Athr Press.

The US Embassy in Syria issued a statement via its official X account, announcing a significant meeting between Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Ethan Goldrich, and Syrian opposition leaders in Istanbul. The purpose of this meeting was to deliberate recent developments in the governorates of Deir ez-Zor, Suweida, and Hasakeh.

Goldrich emphasized the ongoing commitment of the United States to provide support to the Syrian opposition during this critical phase.

This meeting takes place amidst heightened US engagement with the Syrian situation, evidenced by various discussions conducted by American officials with a broad spectrum of Syrian opposition members, both within the political and military spheres.

US delegation in Deir ez-Zor:

After a week of escalating tensions and clashes in Deir ez-Zor governorate between Arab tribes and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the United States finally broke its silence. The US Central Command issued a statement confirming its ongoing support and collaboration with the SDF.

Following this statement, a meeting was scheduled involving US officials, including Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Goldrich, Major General Foil of the Interior Administration Office, SDF leaders, and tribal leaders from the Syrian Jazira region. The purpose of this meeting was to address the growing tension in the Deir ez-Zor region.

The US embassy in Syria, via its account on X, conveyed that during the discussions, there was a consensus on the importance of addressing the concerns of Deir ez-Zor’s residents and preventing external interventions in the area.

These developments unfolded amid violent clashes between Arab tribes and the SDF, sparked by the SDF’s detention of Ahmed al-Khabil-Abu Khawla, the commander of the Deir ez-Zor Military Council, along with several council leaders in Hasakeh.

In an interview with Athr Press, Sheikh Nawaf al-Bashir, the leader of the al-Bakara clan, affirmed that the US side is closely monitoring the situation and intends to work towards its containment.

Northern Syria:

During the last week of August, a delegation of US senators arrived in the northern countryside of Aleppo, which is under Turkish control. The US delegation conducted a brief tour of a camp in northwestern Syria, with the participation of Badr Jamous, the head of the Syrian Negotiation Commission.

However, three days after the visit, The Washington Post reported that the visit was unexpectedly short, lasting no more than half an hour, despite initial plans for a longer visit. This abrupt change in the visit’s duration was attributed to concerns about the security situation in the region.

The US State Department cited security concerns as the reason for cutting short the visit by US lawmakers, explaining that it was limited to just half an hour and remained close to the Turkish border.

It’s worth noting that many fronts in Syria have experienced a significant increase in tensions in recent days. In western Syria, armed factions have intensified their attacks and targeted Syrian army positions. Simultaneously, regions like Hasakeh, Raqqa, and the northern countryside of Aleppo have seen escalating conflicts between Ankara-backed factions and the SDF. Additionally, tensions have risen in Deir ez-Zor, where Arab tribal forces have clashed with the SDF.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.