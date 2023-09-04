New Wave of Displacement in Idleb

Residents of Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idleb were forced to evacuate on Monday morning, according to Baladi News.

Villages and towns in the southern and eastern countryside of Idleb witnessed a distressing displacement of residents on Monday, due to relentless ground and aerial bombardments carried out by the regime forces and Russia.

According to the White Helmets, the residents of Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idleb were forced to evacuate on Monday morning. Additionally, the people in the city of Sarmin and the town of Afes in the eastern countryside of Idleb were compelled to flee their homes due to the severe bombardment initiated by regime forces and Russia in the preceding days.

The White Helmets has emphasized that numerous families remain trapped in the area, devoid of any safe refuge to shield them from the systematic bombings that relentlessly target their homes. These families are forced to remain in the area to salvage their agricultural crops, which constitute their sole source of livelihood.

Each military offensive launched by the regime forces and Russia in the region exacts a heavy toll, resulting in the loss of hundreds of civilian lives and numerous injuries, some of which lead to permanent disabilities. These offensives compel hundreds, if not thousands, of families to abandon their homes in a desperate bid to escape the spectre of death, consigning them to live in makeshift cloth tents that offer barely any protection from the scorching summer heat and bitter winter cold.

Presently, more than 1.6 million individuals find themselves residing in makeshift camps scattered throughout various parts of northwestern Syria. These camps have become their sole sanctuary after being uprooted from their homes due to relentless air and ground bombardments by regime forces and Russia in areas beyond their control.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.