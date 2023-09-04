Latest Field Developments in Deir-ez-Zor: Decisive Battles in Dhiban and Shuhayl

Tribal fighters are currently attempting to resist the SDF's advance, according to Syria TV.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) assumed control of al-Shuhayl, located to the east of Deir-ez-Zor, following the withdrawal of tribal fighters to al-Hawaij and Dhiban –which are strongholds of Sheikh al-Akaidat Ibrahim al-Hafel. Reports from local sources indicate that the SDF initiated a thorough house-to-house search in Shuhail, resulting in several arrests among the town’s residents.

Naher Media network released a video showing tribal fighters from surrounding villages and towns in the eastern countryside converging at the residence of Hafel, presumably to regroup and counter the SDF’s offensive.

According to the network, tribal fighters launched a counterattack later in the day, reclaiming portions of Shuhayl, and extending their control as far as Shuhayl Specialized Hospital.

Since Sunday night, the region surrounding Shuhayl and Dhiban, southeast of Deir-ez-Zor, has been engulfed in intense clashes between the SDF and Arab tribal fighters.

The scene today

The clashes on the outskirts of the towns of Shuhayl and Dhiban erupted after the SDF gained full control of the city of Busaira, situated north of the two towns. Additionally, they secured control over the neighbouring village of al-Zar.

According to sources reported by Syria TV, the SDF is actively working to establish control over the town of Dhiban, which happens to be the birthplace of Hafel. The SDF’s intention appears to be weakening the leadership of Arab tribal fighters and subsequently compelling them into negotiations.

The SDF released a statement in which it singled out Hafel, labelling him as “the instigator of discord,” and pledged to employ “military decisiveness” against Arab tribal fighters in eastern Syria. Simultaneous with the SDF’s takeover of Busaira and their efforts to advance in Shuhayl and Dhiban, a raid and arrest operation unfolded in the towns and villages of al-Sour, located northeast of Deir-ez-Zor. Additionally, snipers and checkpoints were established on the outskirts of the area.

According to sources, unidentified gunmen, whether affiliated with Arab tribes or otherwise, launched missile and canister attacks on SDF positions in towns and villages in the western countryside of Deir-ez-Zor.

