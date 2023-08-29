Former Jordan Minister Calls for Deportation of Syrian Refugees

Mamdouh al-Abadi said the presence of Syrian refugees has contributed to various challenges in Jordan, according to Sowt al-Asima.

Former Jordanian Minister of State, Mamdouh al-Abadi, has advocated for the compulsory repatriation of Syrian refugees from Jordan, asserting that areas under the control of the Syrian regime are safer than Jordan.

During an interview on Jordan’s Roya TV, Abadi stated that the influx of over 1.7 million Syrian refugees into Jordan has resulted in numerous crises, and he recommended that the government should facilitate their return through compulsory measures, rather than relying on voluntary means.

Abadi, a former minister, contended that Syria is now entirely secure, except for regions outside the authority of the Syrian regime in the northern and eastern parts of the country. He emphasized that he has not come across any instances of Syrian citizens being harmed from Hama to Daraa.

According to Abadi, the presence of Syrian refugees has contributed to various challenges in Jordan, including water scarcity that has impacted his ability to access clean water at his own residence.

Statistics from the UNHCR indicated that, from the commencement of the year until the conclusion of July, around 2,582 Syrian refugees have returned from Jordan to Syria.

Moreover, the United Nations World Food Program announced a reduction in humanitarian aid for approximately half a million Syrian refugees in Jordan. The aid amount per person will now be lowered from $32 to $21, starting from Wednesday, July 19th.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.