On Wednesday, a series of Russian airstrikes struck the western countryside of Idleb, resulting in the death and injury of numerous civilians. The correspondent for al-Souria Net in Idleb reported that the aerial bombardment specifically targeted a water station near the village of Arri. Tragically, two civilians lost their lives, and five others sustained injuries as a direct consequence of this Russian airstrike.

The victims of this devastating incident originated from the village of al-Ruwaiha in the southern countryside of Idleb. Having been displaced during a military campaign back in 2019, they sought refuge at the water station, only to fall victim to this recent attack.

The White Helmets teams, renowned for their swift responses during emergencies, reported significant damage inflicted upon a non-operational water station due to the intensity of the Russian shelling.

This marks the second instance of Russian warplanes conducting such airstrikes, with the previous day’s target being the vicinity of Batna in the western countryside of Idleb. The correspondent further highlighted that the regions under attack are known for housing internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, a dire situation made more precarious by the mountainous terrain.

The preceding Russian bombardment on Tuesday followed artillery shelling by both Assad’s and Russian forces on the town of Ehsim in Jabal al-Zawiya, which led to the injury of three civilians. Furthermore, artillery strikes were reported in the towns of Kansafra and Balyoun in Jabal al-Zawiya, as well as al-Abzmo in the western countryside of Aleppo. Fortunately, these shelling incidents caused no casualties, as confirmed by the White Helmets.

Reflecting back to August 5th, Russian warplanes had targeted the outskirts of Idleb City, resulting in the tragic demise of three members belonging to a single family.

The repeated instances of civilian casualties and infrastructure destruction underline the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region, as well as the dire need for a peaceful resolution to this conflict.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.