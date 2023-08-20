Continuing Protests in Southern Syria Raise Chances of Expansion: Unveiling the Syrian Peaceful Movement

A widespread strike has been launched across multiple towns and cities in Daraa and As-Suweida, according to Syria TV.

In the southern regions of Daraa and As-Suweida, a series of demonstrations and protests against the Syrian regime have unfolded since August 17, marked by the rallying cry calling on President Assad, “Leave! We want to live.” These expressions of discontent stem from the escalating economic hardships and deteriorating living conditions experienced across Syria.

Simultaneously, a widespread strike has been launched across multiple towns and cities in Daraa and As-Suweida, commencing on Sunday.

At the forefront of this movement is Al-Hirak, an assembly of Syrian activists based within the country. This entity has gained popularity through its presence on various social media platforms, particularly in the southern region.

Al-Mu’tasim Billah, one of the coordinators of the Syrian peaceful movement in the western outskirts of Daraa, spoke to Syria TV. He underscored that the protests in southern Syria have maintained their momentum since the regime’s assumption of control over the area in mid-2018. The protests have taken diverse forms, with Daraa consistently engaged in the Syrian landscape. Rather than retreating, the city has established a precedent by supporting the broader Syrian populace in their quest to break free from tyranny.

Al-Mu’tasim Billah emphasized the regime’s perpetuation of violence, asserting that it currently employs tactics aimed at subjugating the remaining Syrians. This involves a strategy of deprivation, along with the adoption of arbitrary and poorly thought-out economic policies. These measures are designed to tighten control over both loyalist and opposition-held Syrian urban centers, effectively marginalizing unemployed youth and prompting displacement.

He further elaborated that the movement, despite its inherent demands, remains rooted in the fundamental principles of the revolution. Through the ongoing demonstrations within the governorate and those still to come, the movement calls for the release of detainees and the overthrow of the existing regime. The overarching objective is the establishment of a unified Syria—a nation founded upon principles of justice and social equity.

Just yesterday, the Syrian Peaceful Movement issued an official statement reaffirming its core values and objectives. Central to this declaration is the movement’s unwavering commitment to nonviolence and its steadfast refusal to exploit its actions for partisan or factional gains.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.