Syria and INTERSOS Collaborate to Enhance Joint Efforts

Louai al-Munajjid, the Minister of Social Affairs and Labor, engaged in discussions with the Chief of the INTERSOS Italian organization, aiming to bolster their collaborative endeavours in the realms of vocational training and psychological support.

During the dialogue, Munajjid underscored the imperative of fortifying their partnership to encompass diverse sectors, achieved through technical consultations between the two entities. The focus is on evolving modes of cooperation and pinpointing areas that warrant attention.

Munajjid also emphasized the importance of conducting joint assessments to gauge the effectiveness of implemented programs and subsequently providing periodic reports on their progress. He highlighted the potential of utilizing the rural development centers affiliated with the Ministry.

The Head of the mission from INTERSOS accentuated the need for expanding the scope of their collaboration with the ministry, intending to maximize benefits for the targeted regions and demographics.

Founded in 1992, INTERSOS stands as a humanitarian organization at the forefront of emergency responses, extending aid to victims of armed conflicts, natural disasters, and extreme marginalization. It places special emphasis on safeguarding the most vulnerable individuals. The organization’s initiatives encompass emergency medical assistance, sustenance, housing, and fundamental provisions. Additionally, it ensures that fundamental necessities such as education, clean water access, and healthcare are adequately addressed.

