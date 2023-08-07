HTS Reveals Results of its Operation against the Regime in Lattakia

HTS announced on Monday the casualties inflicted on regime forces and their supporting militias, according to Baladi News.

Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) announced on Monday the casualties inflicted on regime forces and their supporting militias as a result of a successful operation carried out by a unit of HTS fighters on Sunday in the northern countryside of Lattakia.

HTS conveyed through its Amjad media channel that the Red League Brigades executed a significant operation deep within areas controlled by the regime. The operation was aimed at the summit of Nabi Yunis in the northern countryside of Lattakia and targeted the central operations room of the Fourth Corps. This corps oversees the second and sixth divisions, which are responsible for coordinating actions along the coastal and al-Ghab plain axes up to Mount Shahshabo. The operation was launched in response to the recent massacre perpetrated by Assad militias in the vicinity of Idleb City.

The outcome of the operation resulted in the elimination of over 20 high-ranking officials responsible for managing and directing operations along the Sahel, al-Ghab Plain, and Shahshabo axes. The operation also destroyed all forms of communication, espionage equipment, drone management devices, and other relevant equipment that were present at the site. The unit members executed the operation meticulously before safely withdrawing from the location.

In contrast, social networking pages affiliated with regime forces reported that their ranks suffered casualties due to an infiltration attempt by opposition factions on the summit of Prophet Yunus in the northern countryside of Lattakia. The attack led to the demise of four of their members, including two officers. The first officer held the rank of colonel, while the second officer was a captain.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.