Assad Visits Newly Constructed Power Plant in Baniyas, Amid Sharp Electricity Crisis

Amid a sharp electricity crisis, President Bashar al-Assad visited a newly constructed power plant in Baniyas, Syria, on August 3, 2023. The power plant is nearing completion and is expected to begin operations in the coming weeks, initially producing 24 megawatts with plans to increase to 56 megawatts in the future.

During his visit, President al-Assad also toured the recently established Syrian Company for photovoltaic module manufacturing in Lattakia. Equipped with advanced production lines, the company will manufacture modules needed for solar energy systems.

President al-Assad emphasized the importance of increasing electricity production and its positive impact. He commended the successful cooperation between the private and public sectors that led to the station’s rapid completion in just a year and a half.

Arnous inaugurates pump water project

In addition to this, Prime Minister Hussein Arnous inaugurated the first phase of the pumping and drawing water project from Tal al-Sawan to Tal Kurdi station in the Damascus countryside. The project aims to supply Adra industrial city with 12,000 cubic meters of water per day.

Prime Minister Arnous highlighted the project’s significance in securing a stable water supply for the industrial facilities in Adra. The project involved drilling 16 wells and the construction of reservoirs and electric power transmission plants.

