General Strike in Manbij Against Forced Conscription and SDF Violations

On Wednesday, the city of Manbij, located east of Aleppo, experienced a widespread strike among markets and shops as a form of protest against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which currently holds control over the city.

The strike was initiated by Manbij activists in response to the SDF’s enforced recruitment campaigns targeting young individuals within the city and its surrounding areas.

The residents of Manbij have urged the SDF to halt their forced recruitment initiatives, improve the wages of employees and workers, and enhance the overall security situation.

According to local news networks, the strike had a significant impact on the primary market shops, as well as the Aleppo and al-Jazeera roads, the Sirb neighbourhoods, and the Hazawneh road.

Since early 2016, the SDF has maintained complete control over the city of Manbij, achieved through battles fought with the support of the international coalition forces against the Islamic State (ISIS). However, the city periodically witnesses strikes as a response to SDF and its associated groups’ violations.

It is worth noting that the SDF has been conducting security operations in numerous areas under its control in northern Syria, primarily targeting young individuals, both males and females, with the intention of recruiting them into their ranks.

“Self-defense” Law

Compulsory conscription, which has faced criticism from civilians and legal perspectives, was initially introduced by the YPG following the 2014 Duhok agreement, coinciding with the emergence of the Islamic State and its territorial control in significant parts of Syria and Iraq.

The Military Service Law comprises 35 articles that outline the terms of service, deferment, exemption, and all regulations pertaining to individuals subject to mandatory conscription within the areas governed by the Autonomous Administration.

As per the “Self-Defense” Law, the mandatory service duration is set at 12 months. Males are assigned to service starting at the age of 18, and individuals who fail to fulfill their service obligation are required to complete it before reaching the age of 30.

