Several Activists and Rebels of Harasta from Damascus Countryside Arrested by HTS

Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham continues to carry out raids and arrests targeting activists and media workers in the areas under its control, using various pretexts. The most recent incident involved the arrest of a young man from the city of Harasta, who was among the displaced people from the Damascus countryside. He had demanded the release of detainees held in Tahrir al-Sham’s prisons, according to activists.

A video clip surfaced featuring a group of individuals from Harasta and the Damascus countryside. In the video, they read a statement condemning Tahrir al-Sham’s practices, likening them to those of the Assad regime. These practices include home invasions, physical assaults, and intimidation.

The statement highlights that Tahrir al-Sham aims to suppress anyone who speaks out in favor of opening fronts against the forces of the Assad regime or advocates for the release of detainees who oppose Tahrir al-Sham’s policies and its “shabiha” activities in liberated areas.

Furthermore, the statement urgently calls upon Tahrir al-Sham to release the detainees promptly and unconditionally. Failure to meet these demands may lead to a perilous escalation of tensions.

The statement also encourages the revolutionaries and those with integrity to swiftly confront the oppressors and raise their voices against them, promising the best rewards and recognition for doing so.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.