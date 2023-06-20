Turkey Kills Head of the Autonomous Administration in Qamishli and Three Other Leaders

A Turkish military operation targeted a vehicle carrying Yusra Darwish, resulting in n her death and the injury of her deputy, Kabi Chamoun, according to Orient Net.

Several SDF militia leaders were killed and wounded in an airstrike conducted by a Turkish military operation in the village of Tal Shair, located in the countryside of Qamishli, northeastern Syria.

According to a report from the Orient Net correspondent, a Turkish military operation targeted a vehicle carrying Yusra Darwish, who is referred to as the “co-president of the Autonomous Administration in Qamishli governorate.” The attack resulted in her death and the injury of her deputy, Kabi Chamoun.

Our correspondent further stated that the military operation bombed the leaders’ vehicle after it was traced along the main road between the cities of Qamishli and al-Malikiyah. The attack claimed the lives of Darwish, Shamoun, the driver Furat Daniel, and Havala Rihan, a PKK member.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.