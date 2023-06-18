How Many Syrians are on Board the Sunken Boat off Greek Coast?

So far, the coast guard has recovered approximately 80 bodies from the sea, according to Jesr Press.

AFP reported that over 120 Syrians were among the passengers aboard a migrant boat that sank off the Greek coast on Wednesday.

According to activists and survivors, the majority of Syrian passengers originated from the southern region of the country, particularly the Daraa governorate. Among them were 35 individuals from the city of Ain al-Arab in Aleppo countryside, of whom only five managed to survive.

The fishing boat carried hundreds of people, including Syrians, Palestinians, Egyptians, and others, when it capsized near the Peloponnese peninsula. So far, the coast guard has recovered approximately 80 bodies from the sea.

Syrian news networks have confirmed the deaths of several Syrians as a result of the boat sinking off the Greek coast. They also mentioned that a number of bodies have been repatriated to Syria.

According to Reuters, the Greek coastguard stated that the people on board had declined assistance from Greek authorities late on Tuesday. Unfortunately, a few hours later, their boat capsized.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.