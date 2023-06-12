Turkish Drone Kills Russian Soldier North of Aleppo

A Turkish drone launched an attack on a transport vehicle carrying Russian soldiers, Baladi News writes.

On Monday, June 12th, a tragic incident occurred in the northern countryside of Aleppo, resulting in the loss of a Russian soldier’s life and the injury of several others. The unfortunate event transpired due to a Turkish aerial bombardment that specifically targeted a Russian vehicle, located adjacent to the Turkish area of operations known as “Euphrates Shield.”

According to a Baladi News correspondent in Aleppo countryside, a Turkish drone launched an attack on a transport vehicle carrying Russian soldiers on the road between the villages of “Harbel and um al-Hosh” in the northern countryside of Aleppo. As a result, one Russian soldier was killed, and three other members sustained injuries.

The injured Russian personnel were promptly transported to the “Afrin” hospital in the countryside of Aleppo. From there, they were transferred to another medical facility, although the severity of their injuries remains unknown at this time.

Notably, the region is currently experiencing a significant increase in helicopter activity by Russian forces over the northern countryside of Aleppo, as mentioned by the correspondent.

Furthermore, the correspondent highlighted that since the morning of the incident, Turkish forces have been relentlessly targeting SDF sites in the “Tal Rifaat” area using heavy artillery shells.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.