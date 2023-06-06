Russian Forces Begin Withdrawal from Contact Lines in Aleppo, Northern Syria

Russian forces have initiated a withdrawal of their personnel from the contact lines in Aleppo, according to Asharq al-Awsat.

Russian forces have initiated a withdrawal of their personnel from the contact lines in Aleppo, a governorate in northern Syria, where they were stationed near areas controlled by Turkish-backed Syrian opposition factions.

Sources closely associated with the Russian forces in Syria have confirmed to the German News Agency that the withdrawal is part of a broader redeployment of Russian forces in northern Syria.

According to an unnamed military commander from the opposition National Liberation Front, Russia has already withdrawn its forces from the Tal Rifaat area in the northern countryside of Aleppo. The commander viewed this unexpected move as potentially pressuring the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and advancing the Russian-Turkish understanding in their joint efforts to open the Aleppo-Latakia road. This move aligns with the strategies of both Russia and the Syrian government.

However, the military commander denied reports of Russian force withdrawals from the Idleb governorate and the southern countryside of Aleppo. The areas in question have recently experienced aerial and artillery bombardments by Russian warplanes and government forces, resulting in civilian casualties. Russian forces remain stationed alongside Syrian government forces at various points along the contact lines within the designated “de-escalation” zone, as per the Russian-Turkish agreements.

Currently, the northern countryside of Aleppo is host to the Syrian government forces, Russian forces, “Qasd” forces (referring to the Syrian Democratic Forces), and Syrian opposition factions loyal to Turkey.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.