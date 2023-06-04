Mekdad: Syria and Iraq Together in Face of Challenges

The Iraqi Foreign Minister affirmed the deep and historic nature of the relations between the two countries, according to al-Baath.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faisal al-Mekdad, held discussions with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad on Sunday. The purpose of the meeting was to explore ways to strengthen and upgrade the bilateral relations between the two countries for the benefit of both nations.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral coordination in Arab, regional, and international forums on issues of mutual concern.

Following the meeting, Mekdad expressed his pride in visiting Baghdad, emphasizing the historical significance and cultural heritage of the city. He reiterated his commitment to strengthening joint action, as Syria and Iraq stand united in facing common challenges.

Mekdad expressed gratitude to Iraq for its assistance following the recent earthquake in Syria. The two ministers discussed the latest developments and bilateral relations, agreeing to continue cooperation and enhance coordination across various fields, particularly in the economic sphere. They shared the aspiration for a strategic and constructive relationship that serves the interests of both fraternal peoples, in line with the directives of President Bashar al-Assad.

The Foreign Minister announced that the two sides will meet soon at the Arab Follow-up Committee meeting in Cairo, Egypt, to present a unified Arab stance in support of Syria. This includes addressing the challenges arising from the presence of terrorist organizations in Idlib and northeastern Syria, as well as ending the US occupation of Syrian territories.

Mekdad stressed the need for a solution to these problems that preserves Syria’s and Iraq’s sovereignty, emphasizing the interdependence between the two countries.

Furthermore, he called for joint efforts to combat terrorism and the drug trade. Mekdad highlighted the negative impact of Western coercive economic measures, describing them as immoral and calling for their removal. He emphasized that such measures have worsened the suffering of the Syrian people and are not conducive to healthy international relations.

Mekdad expressed Syria’s satisfaction with the strong and historic relations with Iraq, which contribute to enhancing overall Arab relations.

Regarding regional security, he condemned Turkish attacks on Iraqi and Syrian territories and called for an end to these actions. He also emphasized the importance of combating terrorist organizations in Syria, particularly Jabhat al-Nusra and Daesh (ISIS). Syria and Iraq continue to coordinate their efforts to address these challenges.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister affirmed the deep and historic nature of the relations between the two countries and reiterated Iraq’s unwavering support for Syria. He expressed happiness at Syria’s resumption of its seat in the Arab League.

Hussein stated that the discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, joint efforts to combat the drug trade, and the need for cooperation with neighbouring countries to address this dangerous issue affecting both Iraqi and Syrian societies. He acknowledged the difficult humanitarian situation in Syria and stressed the need for regional and international action to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid and ensure conditions for the safe return of refugees to their homes.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.