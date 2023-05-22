Assad’s Alternative “UN Resolution 2254”

The regime is claiming it has conducted several elections since the resolution passed in 2015, according to al-Souria Net.

The Syrian regime presented an alternative perspective on UN Resolution 2254 regarding the Syrian situation.

During an interview with a Russian media outlet on Monday, Faisal Mekdad, the foreign minister of the regime, expressed that “since the resolution’s adoption, Syria has consistently affirmed its commitment to its provisions.”

He further stated, “Syria’s allies have made valuable contributions to its industrial sector, and Syria is actively pursuing a political resolution that necessitates the eradication of terrorism and the revitalization of its economic state.”

Mekdad argued that “a comprehensive solution should encompass the removal of the economic sanctions that Western countries have imposed on Syria.”

“We have successfully conducted three presidential elections, four parliamentary elections, and local administration elections, all achieved without external interference,” he stated confidently.

Mekdad also highlighted that some individuals only acknowledge Syria’s achievements if their own representatives gain power. He emphasized that the international community, including the United Nations, the United States, and Western nations, consistently emphasize the implementation of UN Resolution 2254, issued in December 2015.

This sentiment is shared by Syrian opposition parties and regional states, including Turkey and other Arab nations.

UN Resolution 2254, introduced by the United States seven years ago, comprises 16 articles. Of particular significance is the fourth article, which supports a Syrian-led political process facilitated by the United Nations. Within a target period of six months, this process aims to establish a credible, inclusive, and “non-sectarian” governance structure.

The resolution also outlines a timetable and process for drafting a new constitution. Additionally, the Security Council expresses its support for free and fair elections in accordance with the new constitution. These elections are to be held within 18 months under the auspices of the United Nations.

But so far there are no signs of implementing this UN resolution.

In contrast, there is a notable trend among Arab countries to revise their previous stance on Syria and move towards re-establishing diplomatic relations with the Syrian regime.

Turkey has embarked on this path in recent months, emphasizing the importance of implementing UN Resolution 2254. Similarly, Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, have also shown a shift in their position. The Arab summit, hosted by Saudi Arabia, notably included the presence of Bashar al-Assad, the head of the Syrian regime.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.