Turkey Kills SDF Leader North of Raqqa

The Turkish Anadolu Agency reported that Turkish intelligence successfully neutralized Toba Karaköç, a terrorist responsible for the financial affairs of the PKK/YPG organization in the city of Ain al-Arab/Kobani, northeast of Aleppo. The PKK/YPG is regarded by Ankara as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

According to unnamed Turkish security sources, Karaköç, also known as “Zain Kobani,” joined the PKK in 2013. The sources further stated that Karaköç had been involved in numerous terrorist operations in Turkey, Syria, and Iraq. He used to alternate between Syria and Iraq to secure financial support for the group.

According to the agency, Turkish intelligence successfully neutralized a terrorist through a security operation in the Ain Issa area, located north of Raqqa.

Last Saturday, Turkish intelligence reported the “neutralization” of a high-ranking PKK official named “Haidar Demirl” in the al-Hol area of Hasakeeh countryside.

The security sources quoted by Anadolu Agency mentioned that Demirl, also known as “Bager Turk,” was situated in the Tal Hamis area of Hasakeh countryside.

