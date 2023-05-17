Qatar: Normalization with Syrian Regime is Sovereign Affair of Individual Countries

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani highlighted the necessity of a solution that satisfies the Syrian people, according to al-Modon.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, stated that his country’s stance on the Syrian regime’s return to the Arab League is clear. He emphasized that Doha will not normalize relations until a just solution to the Syrian issue is reached.

During a press conference with his German counterpart, the Qatari minister expressed the importance of adhering to the Arab consensus in restoring order to the Arab League. He affirmed that Qatar has maintained a consistent position on this matter since the beginning.

Regarding the normalization of relations with the Syrian regime, the Qatari official acknowledged that it is a sovereign decision for each country. However, he emphasized that Qatar’s viewpoint, at least, requires a comprehensive and just solution to the Syrian issue.

While Qatar aligns with other Arab countries in their shared objectives of facilitating the safe return of Syrian refugees and achieving a political solution based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254, there are differences in the approach to attain these goals between Qatar and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan. It is crucial for any steps toward normalization with the regime to contribute to the fulfillment of these objectives.

The Qatari minister emphasized that the ultimate issue lies between the Syrian regime and its people, not Qatar. He highlighted the necessity of a solution that satisfies the Syrian people, who have endured the ravages of war for 12 years, in order to restore stability in Syria.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed her disappointment that the normalization with the Syrian regime occurred without adhering to the necessary steps. She emphasized the importance of a political process in Syria and ensuring the safety of the Syrian people.

Two weeks ago, Arab foreign ministers decided to reintegrate the Syrian regime into the Arab League and allow its delegtions to participate in the League Council meetings. This decision was made after more than 11 years of suspending the regime’s membership. However, it should be noted that the State of Qatar has maintained its unchanged position of rejecting normalization with the Syrian regime.

