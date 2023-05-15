Syria Receives Warm Welcome

Members of the participating delegations warmly welcomed the Syrians attending the meeting, according to al-Baath.

On a relevant note, senior officials attending the preparatory meeting of the Economic and Social Council of the Arab League (AL) in Jeddah expressed the strong brotherly ties with Syria as participating delegations arrived.

The Palestinian delegation members were filled with immense joy and offered sincere congratulations to the Syrian media delegation, who had come to Jeddah to cover the activities of the Arab Summit and the preparatory meetings at various levels.

Syria has always been open to Arab cooperation, and its media has consistently covered any Arab event that holds common interest for the peoples of the region.

The Iraqis, Algerians, Saudis, Egyptians, Jordanians, and other members of the participating delegations warmly welcomed the Syrians attending the meeting, both the participants within the Syrian delegation and the journalists covering the news.

They expressed their support for Syria and its decision to resume its participation in the Arab Summit meetings, which symbolize the strong fraternal ties among Arab nations.

“The presence of Syria is greatly missed… Brothers always return… The meetings hold special importance with Syria’s participation… Welcome, Syrians…” These sentiments echoed through the corridors of the preparatory meeting in Jeddah.

