Assad, Raisi Sign Understanding Memo on Comprehensive Long-term Strategic Cooperation Plan

On Wednesday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi signed a memo of understanding on a long-term comprehensive strategic cooperation plan between their countries. The leaders also signed several cooperation agreements in various areas, including agriculture, oil, transport, free zones, and communications.

At a news briefing, President Assad stated that economic issues were at the core of their talks, and the memo of understanding and numerous projects discussed would advance bilateral relations by developing mechanisms to increase trade exchange and investments. These measures would also mitigate the impacts of sanctions and take advantage of changes in the global economic map and the gradual transition of balance to the East.

President Assad added that they also discussed colonial powers’ attempts to undermine the stability of countries and divide them, emphasizing the importance of taking advantage of current positive opportunities represented by the improvement of relations between several countries in the region. The President welcomed the development of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and stressed the importance of this initiative.

President Raisi expressed Iran’s keenness to maintain better ties with all countries in the region and underscored that memos of understanding, especially those in the economic and trade areas, would expand relations between the two countries.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality shown to his delegation during his visit to Syria. He also expressed appreciation for the Syrian people’s resilience against terrorist organizations and their supporters, including Western countries and some countries in the region, who aimed to divide Syria and cause destruction and injustice.

President Raisi affirmed Iran’s support for resistance and steadfastness, stating that they stand by the Syrian government and the people. He acknowledged that the Syrian people have overcome takfiri groups and are now in the stage of reconstruction, which Iran will continue to support. He emphasized that the presence of foreigners does not establish security and disturbs the security of the region, calling for the quick withdrawal of American forces.

President Raisi concluded by expressing hope that the memorandums of understanding, especially in the economic and trade fields, will benefit both countries and expand their relations. He extended his hand to all countries in the region and neighbours, emphasizing that such relationships and memorandums of understanding can cut off the hands of foreigners from the region.

