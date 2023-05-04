Assad Responds to Arabs by Receiving Raisi: No More Concessions

According to Assad, the relationship between Syria and Iran is built on loyalty, Syria TV reports.

On Wednesday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad delivered an indirect message to Arab countries interested in normalizing relations with his regime, stating that there would be no more concessions made under the pretext of bowing to the storm. He made these remarks during a meeting with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, who was visiting Damascus. Al-Watan, a newspaper close to the regime, reported that Assad considered Raisi’s visit to be of special importance in light of global and regional transformations.

Assad added that these transformations have proved the correctness of the political principles of both Syria and Iran. He emphasized that steadfastness on these principles is what enables them to direct events and outcomes in the interest of their countries and peoples, rather than being tossed around like a piece of wood in the sea. Assad reiterated that there would be no more concessions made under the title of bowing to the storm, as he believed that it has strengthened colonial policies and caused people to lose their rights, lives, and homelands.

According to Assad, the relationship between Syria and Iran is built on loyalty. Despite the threats and temptations at the time, Syria stood by Iran when it launched an unjust war in 1980. He believed that their shared vision distinguishes between realism and political gambling and that they did not place the fate of their countries and peoples in the hands of foreigners, but rather bet on the victory of truth and won.

