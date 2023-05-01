Final Communique of Amman Meeting: Supporting Syria and its Institutions to Control all Territory

Arab diplomats called for increased cooperation between Syria and neighbouring countries in combating drug trafficking, according to Majesty News.

On Monday, the Foreign Ministers of Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Iraq concluded their meeting in Amman, stressing their support for Syria and its institutions to establish control over all of its territory. The ministers emphasized the need to end the presence of terrorist and armed groups in the country and put a stop to foreign intervention in Syria’s domestic affairs.

The final statement of the meeting underscored the importance of cooperation between Syria, the concerned states, and the United Nations in formulating a comprehensive strategy to address security challenges, including border security and combatting terrorism.

The statement prioritized ending the crisis in Syria and its repercussions, relieving the suffering of the Syrian people through a political solution that upholds Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and ensuring the safe and voluntary return of refugees to their homes.

The ministers also called for increased cooperation between Syria and neighbouring countries in combating drug trafficking and preventing their smuggling across Syrian borders, in line with Syria’s Arab and national commitments.

