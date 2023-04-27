Hundreds of Syrians Evacuated from Sudan, Death Toll Rises to 15

The Syrian embassy in Sudan said clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan have resulted in the death of 15 Syrians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants released a statement on Wednesday confirming that it is actively monitoring the situation of Syrians residing in Sudan. The statement highlights that hundreds of Syrians have been successfully evacuated with the assistance of various Arab countries.

The statement reads, “We are closely following the situation of Syrians living in Sudan and extend our good wishes to them and to the brotherly Sudanese people for their safety and security.” The Foreign Ministry has been in contact with friendly countries to coordinate the evacuation process for Syrians who wish to leave Sudan.

The Syrian embassy in Khartoum has been compiling lists of citizens who wish to evacuate in collaboration with members of the community since the events began in Sudan. The Ministry acknowledged the assistance of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Algeria in this effort.

Syrian death toll rises

According to the charge d’affaires at the Damascus embassy in Sudan, ongoing clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan have resulted in the death of 15 Syrians.

In a statement to Sham FM on Wednesday, he noted that there is no precise information on Syrian casualties, but the latest report confirms the death toll of 15 people with no information regarding injuries.

He further stated that neither side of the conflict, the Sudanese army or the RSF, has obstructed the evacuation convoys, and thousands have already left Sudan without a specific schedule for evacuation. The Syrian community in Sudan is estimated to be around 30,000 people.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.