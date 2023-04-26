Assad and Hemetti: An Umbilical Cord

In this opinion piece for Syria TV, the author is highlighting the similarities between Bashar al-Assad and Hemetti, the head of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces.

Excerpts

Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemetti, and Bashar al-Assad are both examples of individuals who have risen to power through corrupt means and have created a network of supporters both inside and outside their countries. Hemetti began as the leader of a local militia in Darfur and eventually became the vice president of Sudan, taking advantage of the state’s failures and the Bashir regime’s need for his support. He has established his own army, controls the country’s gold mines, and enjoys support from several other countries.

Bashar al-Assad, on the other hand, inherited power from his father and has ruled through a deep security state, using fear and deception to maintain his position. He has created a network of beneficiaries through corruption and has no moral scruples when it comes to confronting opponents.

Both Hemetti and al-Assad view their countries as parasitic entities that exist solely to support their own power structures. They do not care about the well-being of their citizens and use corruption as an economic lever to maintain control. They create a wide network of supporters who become part of the mechanism of domination and control over the people.

According to the opinion piece, both Hemetti and al-Assad are examples of a phenomenon where vices become dominant contexts that infiltrate institutions and are supported by a complex network of individuals. These individuals benefit from corruption, ensure followers, and create a network of beneficiaries who become part of the mechanism of domination and control.

The opinion piece also notes that the supporters of Hemetti and al-Assad are emotional human blocks who believe even what they know are lies. They fear and are decoyed by their leaders, who use their power to gain people’s loyalty. This loyalty is not based on any moral or ethical foundation but rather on the fear and deception of the ruling regimes.

In conclusion, Hemetti and al-Assad are examples of individuals who have risen to power through corrupt means and have created networks of supporters who are part of the mechanism of domination and control over their people. They view their countries as parasitic entities that exist solely to support their power structures, and they use corruption as an economic lever to maintain control. Their supporters are emotional human blocks who believe even what they know are lies and are decoyed by their leaders. This phenomenon of vices becoming dominant contexts that infiltrate institutions and are supported by a complex network of individuals is a dangerous trend that threatens the stability and well-being of countries and their people.



This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.