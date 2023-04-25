Russia Discusses with Mahamid “Tasks for a Comprehensive Syrian Settlement”

Russia holds meeting with controversial opposition figure over future of Syria, Shaam network reports.

The Russian Foreign Ministry recently held a meeting with Khaled al-Mahamid, a former member of the Syrian Negotiation Commission who was dismissed from his position. According to an official statement, the meeting focused on strengthening the tasks related to a comprehensive political settlement in Syria.

The meeting, which took place on April 22, was attended by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Mahamid in Dubai, UAE. In a statement released on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized the importance of respecting the unity, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic without any conditions.

During the meeting, Bogdanov discussed the need to promote the settlement of the crisis in Syria and engaged in an in-depth exchange of views with Mahamid on the developments of the situation in and around the country. The officials also emphasized the importance of promoting a comprehensive political settlement of the Syrian crisis in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

The Russian side further highlighted the significance of intensifying international efforts to improve the humanitarian situation and post-conflict reconstruction in Syria. It is worth noting that Russian officials have been meeting with Mahamid, a much-debated opposition politician, for several years, both when he was a part of the negotiating body and after his dismissal.



