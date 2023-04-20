Expatriates Remittances Help Syrian Economy

A local Syrian academic is highlighting to al-Watan the importance of remittances for the Syrian economy.

Expatriate remittances are playing a crucial role in supporting Syria’s economy, which has been grappling with a shortage of foreign exchange liquidity, according to an economist.

Ali Kanaan, a professor of finance and banking at the University of Damascus, told al-Watan that foreign remittances from Syrians abroad are estimated at $5 to $7 million, sometimes up to $10 million, per day. These funds are contributing significantly to financing basic imports and paying off financial obligations, Kanaan added.

Many Syrian workers who migrated during the crisis have secured good sources of income in the Arab and foreign economies and are sending remittances to their families in Syria, thereby becoming a significant resource in the current circumstances, Kanaan noted.

The economy is in great need of foreign exchange, to import either raw materials or machines and technologies necessary for investment. The policy of raising the exchange rate by the Central Bank has contributed to an increase in transfers through official channels, according to Kanaan.



