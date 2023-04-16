Turkish Official: Turkey has Three Priorities and Basic Principles in Syria

Mevlut Cavusoglu rejected any "preconditions" in the ongoing process of "dialogue-building" with the Syrian regime, according to Syria TV.

The spokesman for the Turkish presidency, Ibrahim Kalin, has outlined three priorities and principles for his country concerning Syria, as the focus shifts toward the next stage of the “dialogue building” process with the Syrian regime. In an interview published by the media on Saturday, Kalin stated that Ankara’s primary objective is to “ensure border security and combat terrorism, regardless of its name, be it the PKK, PYD or the People’s Protection Units.”He went on to say that the second priority is “the safe and voluntary return of refugees.” Kalin emphasized that these individuals are human beings who fled the war and cannot stay in Turkey indefinitely.

“These refugees came to our country to escape conflict, but they cannot remain here forever,” he added.

The third priority, according to the presidential spokesperson, is the implementation of the political process for resolving the Syrian conflict. He stated that “when conditions are established for human and economic security, and a secure environment is created on the Syrian side, the refugees will be able to return.”In early May, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is scheduled to meet with regime Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Moscow, alongside representatives from Russia and Iran. This meeting is part of the ongoing “dialogue-building” process between Ankara and the regime, the details of which are still uncertain due to the Syrian regime’s insistence on the “withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syria” as a prerequisite for any progress.

In an interview on Haberturk TV, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu rejected any “preconditions” in the ongoing process of “dialogue-building” with the Syrian regime, emphasizing that the regime “does not have full control over its territory.”Cavusoglu stated, “Since the beginning of the conflict, the Syrian regime has demanded that Turkey leave Syria, but in reality, it does not have full authority over its own land.”

