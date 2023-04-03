After Announcement of Downing of Plane that Entered from Syria: Israeli Army Raises Alert on Northern Border

The Israeli army has confirmed that it has heightened its state of security and military readiness along both the Syrian and Lebanese borders, according to Athr Press.

After the announcement of the downing of a plane that entered from Syria, the Israeli army raises the alert on its northern border

After the recent escalation by Israel in the Syrian conflict, which included numerous air raids resulting in the deaths of several Iranian military personnel and advisors, reports from Hebrew media outlets indicate that the Israeli military has raised its level of security and readiness.

According to a report from The National, the Israeli army has confirmed that it has heightened its state of security and military readiness along both the Syrian and Lebanese borders. The report also mentions that the deployment of helicopters and fighter jets has been observed in the area.

The heightened state of alert follows a report from the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth which claimed that a foreign aircraft was shot down on Sunday evening after penetrating Israeli airspace. Hebrew channel 12 also reported that the Israeli army believes the aircraft to be of Iranian origin, although no evidence to support this claim has been provided.

Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adraee tweeted: “An unknown air piece entered Israeli airspace from Syria, and the object was shot down.”

In the past few days, the Israeli entity has intensified its attacks on Syria, and within 72 hours carried out three attacks on sites in the vicinity of the capital Damascus and in Homs.