U.S.-Qatari Agreement to Support White Helmets

The Qatar Fund for Development and USAID signed a financing agreement to support the essential operations of the White Helmets, according to Baladi News.

On Wednesday, March 29th, the Qatar Fund for Development (Hukoomi) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) signed a financing agreement to support the essential operations of the White Helmets. The funding aims to ensure the continuity of life-saving services in northwest Syria.

The official Qatar News Agency stated that this support would enable the White Helmets to cover essential expenses such as deploying volunteer field teams, maintaining and operating search and rescue equipment, and providing medical consumables to address urgent humanitarian needs.

As per the same statement, the collaboration between the Qatar Fund for Development and the US Agency for International Development will aid in facilitating the operations of the White Helmets and proactively responding to any disasters or crises. This partnership aims to prevent any shortage of equipment and capabilities required for rescue and relief efforts.

Nearly two months after the devastating earthquake that struck the region, the White Helmets announced on Thursday that they had recovered the body of 3-year-old Mohammed al-Qadi, who had passed away due to the earthquake.

AFTE reported that the recovery process occurred while the rescue teams were working to clear the rubble of a collapsed three-story building in the city of Harem, located in the western region of Idleb. The building had collapsed on February 6 due to the earthquake that had struck the area. During the process of clearing the rubble, the White Helmets found the body of 3-year-old Mohammed al-Qadi. The child’s grandfather was present during the recovery process and received the body, which was subsequently buried.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.