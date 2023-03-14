Opposition Condemns Violations of Turkish Police against Syrians on Border

The Syrian National Coalition has expressed criticism of the Turkish government's behaviour towards Syrians, according to Baladi News.

On Tuesday, the opposition Syrian National Coalition said it was following “the unfortunate incidents that occur on the Syrian-Turkish border from violations by some members of the Turkish border guards.”

The coalition has issued a statement condemning violations that harm innocent civilians, emphasizing the need to hold accountable those responsible for the killing and torture of Syrian youth. The statement also stresses the importance of preserving the strong and unique brotherly bond between the Syrian and Turkish peoples.

The speaker indicated that he has been in communication with the Turkish government for several days regarding these incidents and has called for opening investigations to determine the motives of the individuals involved and to hold them accountable. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of taking measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

On Saturday, March 11th, an individual was killed, and several others were severely beaten, injured, and fractured by Turkish border guards while attempting to enter Turkish territory.

