Lebanese Commander Riad Saqr Killed in Israeli Raid on Syria

Israeli airstrikes targeted on Sunday the Scientific Research Center in the Masyaf area of the Hama governorate, according to Baladi News.

According to an official obituary published by the party, Hezbollah announced on Sunday that one of its fighters had been killed in the line of duty. The obituary did not specify the place or the circumstances of the fighter’s death.

In the obituary, Hezbollah described the fighter, Riad Mustafa Saqr, as being from the town of Hermel and stated that he was “martyred while carrying out his jihadist duty” with the Islamic Resistance.

The party did not disclose the circumstances of his death, saying only that he was killed in the line of duty.

Lebanese sources have confirmed that “Riad Saqr” was killed due to Israeli airstrikes on the Scientific Research Center in Masyaf, located in the western countryside of Hama, on Sunday. He was believed to be killed while carrying out his duties as a fighter with Hezbollah.

On Sunday, the regime’s media mourned a major who was killed by Israeli air strikes on the city of Masyaf in the western Hama countryside.

On Sunday morning, Israeli airstrikes targeted the Scientific Research Center in the Masyaf area of the Hama governorate. The center is reportedly affiliated with the Syrian government’s Ministry of Defense and specializes in developing missile accuracy, according to the Hebrew newspaper “Yedioth Ahronoth.”

The article further explained that the Scientific Research Center in Masyaf is one of Syria’s most significant scientific centers, second only to the Safira Center, located south of Aleppo and Jamraya, located west of Damascus.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.