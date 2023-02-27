Along Visit of Egyptian Foreign Minister: Assad Bombs Civilians in Idleb

Assad's forces repeated their bombardment of several civilian areas in northern Syria, according to Shaam News.

On Monday, regime militias and Russia bombed civilian areas in northern Syria, in light of the humanitarian catastrophe resulting from the devastating earthquake, amid efforts to normalize with the regime under the pretext of responding to the disaster.

The White Helmets said that Assad’s forces shelled agricultural land near the Equestrian camp north of the town of al-Foua in rural Idleb, without recording civilian casualties.

Activists in northwestern Syria reported artillery shelling in several areas, including al-Foua, Kefraya, Binnish and Maarat Misrin, north of Idleb and the town of al-Kinda in the west.

The renewed bombardment of civilian areas by the regime and its allies coincides with the visit of Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, where he met with terrorist Bashar al-Assad and his Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad. The visit is the first since 201– the year of the start of the Syrian revolution.

Assad’s forces repeated their bombardment of several civilian areas in the liberated areas in northern Syria, despite the disaster caused by the devastating earthquake. Two days ago the regime militias bombarded the villages of Kabashin and Kafr Taal in the western countryside of Aleppo with several mortar shells.

On his first official visit since 2011, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry arrived in Damascus, where he met with terrorist Bashar al-Assad and Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

Shoukry stressed after his meetings that the aim of the visit is primarily humanitarian, pointing out that his country will continue to communicate to support the humanitarian effort.

He also noted that he conveyed a message of solidarity and support from Cairo to the Syrian people after the earthquake disaster. He stressed that his country is fully prepared to provide all means of humanitarian support to Syrians.

