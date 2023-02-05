Military Trilateral Meeting Will Determine Fate of Damascus-Ankara Rapprochement

"Diplomatic sources" in Ankara told Al-Watan that the U.S. is trying to sabotage Erdogan's election campaign.

Diplomatic sources in Ankara revealed to Al-Watan that the United States has apparently begun to work hard to influence the results of the Turkish elections to overthrowing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which Ankara sensed concretely, prompting it to open fire on Washington.

Sources indicated to Al-Watan that the moves led by the U.S. embassy in Ankara began by instructing several embassies and consulates of some countries to close their doors under the pretext of the presence of terrorist threats. They pointed out that the security warning is the first U.S. step that will be followed by the next steps. Economic pressure will be one of its titles.

The sources indicated that Ankara officials expressed their anger at the U.S. moves and launched violent statements against the role played by Washington. They hinted that they have obtained information about what is being planned ahead of the elections, especially since indications confirm that the Turkish opposition is counting on Western American support for it in these elections.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu explicitly accused the United States of trying to destabilize security in his country. He said in a television interview: “I say to the American ambassador, I know what kind of journalists you dictate, keep your dirty hands away from Turkey. I say this very clearly: keep your dirty hands away from Turkey. I know clearly what you have done, what steps you have taken, and how you want to create chaos.”

The steps talked about by Soylu prompted Ankara, according to sources to Al-Watan, to request the acceleration of the steps of rapprochement with Damascus, which was revealed by Russian statements on Saturday. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced an “expected” meeting at the level of military delegations of Syria, Russia and Turkey this month. The ministry said in a statement: There are no dates yet for a meeting at the level of foreign ministers of the three countries, but consultations are underway, according to opposition websites.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov also spoke on Saturday about consultations on the upcoming meeting of the foreign ministers of Syria, Russia and Turkey.

Bogdanov told Russian media: “We are dealing with the issue of holding a ministerial meeting. We have held consultations here with the delegations of both Syria and Iran, and we are in contact with our Turkish partners through embassies.” He stressed that “work on this front is continuing, but there are no deadlines yet.”

Sources told Al-Watan that the meeting that the Russian Foreign Ministry talked about regarding the military delegations will take place in mid-February. They revealed that according to the results of this meeting, it would be determined whether subsequent political meetings would be held or not.

The sources confirmed to Al-Watan that there is great American discomfort with Erdogan’s policy towards various issues, including the conflict in Ukraine, his closeness to Moscow and Tehran, his distance from NATO policy or his neutrality towards global transformations. This pushes the United States and its allies to work on major changes within Turkey, and perhaps its biggest opportunity is the upcoming presidential elections, Washington’s support for opposition parties, and its desire to overturn Turkish policy.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.