Negotiating Committee Meeting with Geir Pedersen

Over the past two days, the delegation of the Negotiating Committee met separately with international envoy Geir Pedersen and representatives of the European Union, America and Britain at the Committee’s headquarters in Geneva.

During a meeting between the Chairman of the Negotiating Committee, Badr Jamous, and the Co-Chairman of the Constitutional Committee, Hadi al-Bahra, with the International Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, at the Negotiating Committee’s office in Geneva last Monday, Jamous confirmed to the United Nations Envoy, Geir Pedersen, that the Syrian people have begun to lose patience and hope and have no choice but to create a new wave of refugees. He added that the regime alone is responsible for what the country has become, and any solution that does not achieve a political transition and build a new state that meets the hopes of Syrians and achieves their aspirations will not be applicable.

During the meeting, Pedersen stressed that he is serious about working by all available means to achieve a political solution in Syria, implement UN Resolution 2254, and move forward in communicating with countries capable of advancing the political process in a real way.

On Wednesday, the delegation of the Negotiating Committee, represented by Hadi Bahra and Badr Jamous, held a meeting in the same office with representatives of France, Germany, Britain and the United States of America. They discussed the Syrian situation, its developments, and the regime’s obstruction of the political process.

In light of the meeting with the Quartet, Jamous pointed out that delaying a political solution would lead to catastrophic results on the lives of Syrians. This necessitates finding a more effective role for the international community to pressure the regime and to rely on a mechanism to implement the relevant UN resolutions.

The delegation warned against leaving Syrians hostage to the regime and working to support Syrians, especially in the field of education and basic needs.

The meeting of the Negotiating Committee delegation with the international envoy did not address the completion of the meetings of the Constitutional Committee, which has been stalled since June.

In December, the United States, Britain, France and Germany formed a quadripartite alliance to confront normalization with the Assad regime, especially after the latter’s rapprochement with Turkey and Russia’s supervision of the process.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.