Jordan: Decline in International Support for Syrian Refugees Affected Value of Aid

The UNHCR found that four out of five refugee families in Jordan rationed available food to avoid food insecurity, according to Shaam Network.

The Jordanian government said that the international community’s withdrawal from supporting Syrian refugees has directly affected the value of foreign aid provided to the Kingdom as a result of the consequences of the political and economic crises in the world.

Zeina Toukan, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation in Jordan, said that Jordan has continuously called on the international community to assume its responsibility and provide appropriate support and funding to refugees. She noted that international support for the Jordan Response Plan has declined over the past years.

Axios has previously warned that some NGOs should reduce their aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan’s Zaatari camp or direct it to other parts of the world due to the emergence of new crises.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stressed the need to ensure the necessary support to provide a decent life for refugees and help host countries bear the consequences of the burden of asylum. He warned of the low international support provided to Syrian refugees in the region.

During his meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, in the capital Amman, Safadi pointed out that Jordan is working to provide the necessary services to about one million and three hundred thousand Syrians living on its territory, including 10% in refugee camps.

A study conducted by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Jordan found that four out of five refugee families in Jordan changed their diet and rationed available food to avoid food insecurity in the second quarter of this year.

The study shows that 47% of Syrian families borrowed food or relied on the help of relatives and friends in the first and second quarters of this year, pointing out that 31% of Syrian families’ expenses go towards food.

The study showed that 26% of refugee families borrowed money to buy food supplies, especially vegetables, fruits, bread, oil and sugar, and 32% to pay rent. 41% of Syrian families restricted children’s consumption of food in the second quarter, compared to 46% in the first three months of 2022.

