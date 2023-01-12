Russian-Jordanian Talks on Syria

Safadi and the Russian delegation agreed on continuing to support the efforts of the UN envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, according to Baladi News.

Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi discussed on Wednesday, with the Russian President’s Special Envoy for Syrian Settlement Alexander Lavrentiev “the need to establish security and stability on the Syrian side and face the challenge of drug smuggling from it to the Kingdom.”

Safadi said, according to a statement issued by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, that “stabilization should happen in southern Syria to confront the threat of drug trafficking, terrorism and the presence of militias.”

Safadi stressed “the importance of the Russian role as a factor for stability in southern Syria, and the importance of the Russian role as a guarantor of stability in the de-escalation agreements.”

The Jordanian minister pointed to “the importance of reaching a political solution that ends the Syrian crisis. According to UN Resolution 2254, Jordan is a priority.”

Safadi, the Russian envoy and his accompanying delegation, put the Jordanian proposal in “crystallizing a leading Arab role in efforts to resolve the crisis through direct engagement with Syria and the progress made towards launching this role.”

Safadi welcomed the adoption by the UN Security Council of Resolution 2672 on facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into Syria.

For his part, the Russian envoy praised “the role played by the Kingdom in supporting efforts to reach a political solution in Syria. He said that his country will cooperate with the Kingdom in facing the challenges in southern Syria, especially with regard to drug trafficking and in working to stabilize stability.”

Safadi and the Russian delegation agreed on the importance of continuing to support the efforts of the UN envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.