PM Arnous Inspects Rehabilitation Progress of Damascus International Airport

Prime Minister Hussein Arnous inspected on Thursday the situation of work at Damascus International Airport, the progress of procedures for serving flights, airlines and passengers, the readiness of Syrian planes, and the work of its technical, operational and administrative crews.

During the tour, Arnous called for intensifying the efforts to serve flights, passengers and airlines.

Prime Minister also inspected acts of restoration to the damaged parts of the airstrips targeted by the Israeli latest aggression on the airport.

