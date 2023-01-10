Talks to Attract Pakistani Investment into Electricity Sector

The Ministry of Electricity plans to establish new generating stations during 2023, according to al-Watan.

Electricity Minister Ghassan al-Zamil said in a statement to Al-Watan that talks were held on Monday with Pakistani Ambassador Shahid Akhtar to develop cooperation in the field of electric energy. During the talks, the focus was on attracting Pakistani investments in the field of electricity in order to achieve benefits and support for the electricity sector and the interest of investors in particular while providing many important facilities that include advantages and incentives that attract investment.

The minister revealed a plan in the Ministry of Electricity to establish new generating stations during 2023. This comes in parallel with the completion of the ministry’s plan to rehabilitate the damaged generating sets and include them in investment and service.

Regarding the improvement in fuel supplies, the minister indicated that the Zara plant (groups working on fuel), which will produce about 200 megawatts, will be restarted. However, its impact on the network will be modest due to the high demand situation.

Al-Watan published on Sunday that a relative improvement in fuel supplies in recent days would be to reach 4,000 tons per day instead of 2-2.5 thousand tons. This would contribute to strengthening the reserves of fuel, which have depleted a lot in recent months, as the reserve stock fell to less than 40,000 tons.

