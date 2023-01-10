Syria Appreciates China’s Recent Procedures in Dealing with COVID-19 Pandemic

Syria thanked China for its "generous assistance" in the fight against Covid-19, according to SANA.

Syria stressed the importance of the assistance provided by China during the Corona pandemic and contributed to reducing infections and means of treatment, noting the measures taken by its government in dealing with this pandemic.

The Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said, in a statement on Tuesday, that Syria appreciated the recent procedures that have been adopted by the government of China in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Syria expressed astonishment at the politicized measures taken by some Western countries towards the persons arriving from China, which amount to discrimination,” the Ministry added.

Syria expressed thanks to the friendly Chinese government for the generous assistance provided during the pandemic to Syria and to all countries of the world, which contributed to reducing infections, and providing vaccines, medicines and methods of treatment, the Ministry went on to say.

