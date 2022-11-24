Chinese Foreign Ministry: China Ready to Work with all Parties to help Syria Realize Peace & Stability

China believes the Astana format has played a constructive role in coordinating efforts to de-escalate the conflicts in Syria, according to SANA.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning affirmed her country attaches importance to the Astana format and is ready to work with all parties to jointly help Syria realize peace and stability.

“The Astana format has played a constructive role in coordinating efforts to de-escalate the conflicts in Syria and bringing an end to the hostilities. China attaches importance to the Astana format and stands ready to work with all parties to jointly help Syria realize peace and stability.” Mao Ning said, responding to a question raised about Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev’s statement on the key role of China’s participation in the Astana process.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.