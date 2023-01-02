SANA Honored for Objective Coverage of Recent Riots in Iran

SANA, Al Mayadeen, Al-Masirah, Al-Ahed and Al-Ittijah Channels were honoured for their media coverage in Tehran, according to SANA.

The Media Mobilization Foundation in Iran, in cooperation with the Islamic Radio and Television Union, honoured a number of media outlets, including the Syrian Arab News Agency, SANA, for its objective coverage of the riots that Iran witnessed recently with external support and incitement.

During a session held in Tehran under the title “Exchanging Views to Form an International Media Resistance Front” on the occasion of the third anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, Commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, and his companions, SANA, Al Mayadeen, Al-Masirah, Al-Ahed and Al-Ittijah Channels were honoured for their media coverage.

Brigadier General Hossein Maroufi, the coordinator of the Popular Mobilization Organization in Iran, stressed the importance of concerted efforts by the media of the Resistance Front to thwart the enemies’ plans and prevent them from achieving their goals of spreading division, misleading, distorting facts, and targeting human and societal values.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.