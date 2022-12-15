North Daraa Imam Assassinated Shortly After Release from Military Security

Two masked men on a motorcycle stormed Saadi's house in Kafr Shams, according to Shaam Network.

Unknown persons assassinated Sheikh “Mohammed Atta Al-Saadi”, the imam of a mosque in the town of Kafr Shams in the northern countryside of Daraa, after storming his house and shooting him.

Activists said that two masked men on a motorcycle stormed Saadi’s house in Kafr Shams on Wednesday and shot him, resulting in his death.

Activists confirmed that Saadi practices his civilian life without subordination to any party, while he is known for his opposition to the Russian and Iranian enemies.

The Ahrar Houran Gathering, quoting a “confidential source,” reported that the Military Security Branch had arrested Saadi in the middle of November, releasing him after 13 days of detention in the branch’s building in Daraa.

The source explained that the military security released him after pressure from the elders of the region to find out the reason for his arrest. He was assassinated several days after his release from detention.

The source suggested that the military security forces were involved in the assassination of the sheikh, as he is a legal figure in the region.

In other news, unknown persons in a car opened fire on a young civilian on the outskirts of the town of Nahta in the eastern countryside of Daraa, wounding him.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.