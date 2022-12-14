Rights Group: Greece’s Actions against Asylum Seekers Violate Universal Declaration of Human Rights

The Protection Refugee Rights Center called on the Greek government to rescue the asylum seekers stranded on its islands, according to the SOC Media Department.

The Protection Refugee Rights Center said that the Greek government’s actions towards the asylum seekers stranded on an island in the Evros River violate Article 3 and Article 13 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

In its latest report, the Center stressed that these measures violate Article VI of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights of 1966, the 1951 Refugee Convention, the New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants of 2016, and the Global Compact on Refugees of 2018.

The Center indicated that the asylum seekers stranded on the Greek island suffer from very bad conditions, especially as they include many patients, the elderly, women and children. They are also suffering lack of the basic necessities of life, as they have no food or clean water, which forces them to drink from the river.

The Center also indicated that those stranded on the island do not have blankets or means of heating amid freezing temperatures at night, which may endanger their lives, especially the elderly and children.

The Center called on the Greek government to rescue the asylum seekers stranded on the island, save their endangered lives, and issue a decision against them in accordance with international covenants and local laws.

The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.