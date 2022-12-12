Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Wants to Enhance Bilateral Cooperation with Syria

Syria affirmed the keenness of the Interior Ministry to provide all facilitations to the Iranian community there, according to SANA.

Interior Minister Maj. Gen. Mohammad al-Rahmoun discussed with the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and expatriates Affairs, Alireza Bigdeli, enhancing relations between Syria and Iran and means to develop them.

Minister al-Rahmoun affirmed the keenness of the Interior Ministry to provide all facilitations to the Iranian community in Syria and solve all problems they may face, mainly the issue of granting residence permits to Iranian citizens in Syria.

In turn, Deputy Minister Bigdeli affirmed the importance of making every possible effort to strengthen the bilateral relations between both friendly countries and the willingness of the Iranians to work and invest in Syria.

Higher Education

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Bassam Ibrahim also met with Bigdeli.

The pair discussed scientific and research bilateral cooperation and the continuous coordination among universities, institutions and university hospitals.

Minister Ibrahim stressed the importance of the agreements inked between the Syrian and Iranian universities and the need to work to strengthen them in different fields along with benefiting from the developments that Iran is witnessing at the scientific and research level and some of the precise specializations.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.